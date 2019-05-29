Milton’s third Porchfest is coming up in just a few months.
This family-friendly event scheduled for Sept. 21 features local musical acts performing on porches and in yards of residents living in the Columbine-Cliffs area along Eliot Street.
Organizers are currently seeking musicians and musical acts of all genres and additional porches, yards, or driveways within the area bordered by Central Avenue, Brook Road, and Eliot Street/the Neponset River.
To find out more or sign up to host or play, visit http://www.miltonporchfest.com/.
