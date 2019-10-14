This fall in the Children’s Room at the Milton Public Library, family activities including books, programs, coloring, games, puppets, and more are
available every day.
In addition to regular storytimes on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday, the following programs will be happening during the week of Oct. 14 to Oct. 19.
Children between the ages of 3 and 5 are invited to learn yoga with Jill Pokaski Azar, a certified yoga instructor, during “Yoga With Jill” on Thursday, Oct. 17 from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Registration is required (with a separate sign up for each session) for this program, sponsored by the Friends of Milton Public Library. and will open two weeks before each class.
Build with the library’s Lego collection during a Lego Club meeting on Friday, Oct. 18 from 4 to 5 p.m. Each month, participants will build on a different theme. At the end of the hour, creations will go on display for library visitors to enjoy. Ages 6 to 12 are welcome. Registration is required and will open two weeks prior to the event.
There will be “Puppets Plus,” a family storytime incorporating stories, finger puppets, and songs for preschool children up to the age of 5 and their caregivers, on Saturday, Oct. 19 from 10 to 10:30 a.m. No registration is required.
During the first ever “Books as Art Exhibit” at the library, expand the idea of what a book can be. Kids will learn that books are more than just words on a page: they can be sculptural as well as playful. This month-long exhibit will be accompanied by two workshops to allow children of various ages to interact with the spider books and become part of the exhibit. Registration for this event is required and limited.
During “Book Spiders: Adopt-a-Spider Workshop 1” on Saturday, Oct. 19 from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m., children between the ages of 3 and 7 can adopt a spider and make it their own. Participants will decorate a spider book from the exhibit with silly eyes, yarn hair, glitter glue, metallic pens, pipe cleaners, etc. Participants will name each spider and fill out an information sheet about their spider (name, age, favorite food, favorite book, etc.) Decorated books will be hung up in the Children’s Room for the remainder of the exhibit.
Workshop 2 on Saturday, Oct. 26 from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. will feature spider stories. Older children between the ages of 6 to 12 can adopt a spider book from the exhibit in which to write a story. Participants will fill out an info sheet about their spider and their story. Decorated books will be hung up in the Children’s Room for the remainder of the exhibit.
Don’t forget to check the library web calendar for a listing of the programs offered year-round. Information about and registration for all programs can be found at www.miltonlibrary.org or by calling 617-898-4957 during business hours. You can also like the library’s Children’s Room on Facebook and get updates in your news feed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.