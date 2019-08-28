In addition to its regular storytimes on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday, the Milton Public Library is hosting programs for young people during the week of Sept. 1 to Sept. 7.
Franc Graham of The Franc Graham Band, a “Sesame Street” animation voice and host of Milton Art Center’s Open Mic, will host sessions of a singalong on Wednesday, Sept. 4 from 10 to 10:30 a.m. and 10:45 to 11:15 a.m. (one session per family). Children up to the age of 5 and their caregivers are invited to sit in for favorites ranging from “This Old Man” to “Yellow Submarine.” No registration is required.
A “Puppets Plus” family storytime, incorporating stories, finger puppets, and songs for preschool children up to the age of 5 and their caregivers is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 7 from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. No registration is required.
On Saturday, Sept. 7 from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m., fly through flight and aerodynamics basics, discover the four forces that affect flight, make and test various plane designs to see these forces in action, and build the Sky Hawk Foam Plane glider and fling it forward. For children from kindergarten to Grade 5, registration is required and will open two weeks prior to the event. (Use a zero, not a K, when registering a kindergarten child.) This event is sponsored by the Friends of the Milton Public Library.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.