The festive Jewish holiday of Purim will be celebrated at Congregation Beth Shalom of the Blue Hills with two special events.
On Sunday, March 8, the synagogue’s Rabbi Weistrop Religious School will sponsor its annual Purim Carnival from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the synagogue on 18 Shoolman Way (off Lodge Street).
This carnival will feature games, booths, prizes, raffles, food and fun for all ages, and prizes for costumes. It is open to the entire community with free admission, and tickets for booths and snacks will be available for purchase (costumed children and adults get extra tickets). Everyone is welcome, especially children who can participate in the costume parade and win prizes.
On March 10, the synagogue will hold a Community Purim Celebration and Passover Wine Tasting. For school-age children from pre-kindergarten to Grade 7, there will be Purim educational activities starting at 4:15 p.m., followed by a light dairy dinner from 5:30 to 5:50 p.m. Adults may enjoy hot and cold hors d’oeuvres and Passover wine tasting from 5:45 to 6:15 p.m., all for free.
RSVPs are appreciated from those in the wider community by Friday, March 6.
The entire congregation will join together from 5:50 to 6:45 p.m. for the Megillah reading, songs, and a costume parade, followed by Hamantashen for all and more wine tasting. The public is invited and costumes are encouraged.
The Megillah mentioned above tells the Purim story of Esther and her uncle Mordecai, who saved their Jewish brethren in ancient Shushan from the evil designs of the wicked Haman. Children and adults wear costumes and listen carefully to the Hebrew text so they can use noisemakers to drown out the name of Haman every time it is uttered.
Limited parking is available at the synagogue, with overflow parking on nearby Pleasant Street. No parking is allowed on Lodge or Maitland streets.
For further information about Purim or other temple activities, call the temple office at 617-698-3394, email office@BethShalomBlueHills.org or visit www.BethShalomBlueHills.org.
