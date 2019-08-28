In celebration of the 100th anniversary of Eastern Nazarene College (ENC) in Quincy, the Quincy Choral Society and members of the ENC community will perform Handel’s “Messiah” on Nov. 24 at 4 p.m. at Wollaston Church of the Nazarene.
Under the direction of Joshua Rohde, rehearsals will begin on Sept. 9 from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. at East Congregational Church at 610 Adams St. on the Milton/Quincy line. Rehearsals will be held every Monday night thereafter. Any singers who would like to perform this masterpiece are welcome. New participants are encouraged to arrive at 7 p.m. to register. Singers who own a copy of the “New Novello Choral Edition,” edited by Watkins Shaw, are asked to bring it to the first rehearsal.
The Quincy Choral Society was founded in 1981 for the purpose of bringing musical excellence to the South Shore and the world. The society regularly performs locally and has performed in music festivals in Washington, D.C., Carnegie Hall in New York City as part of the Masterworks Series, and in Canada and Europe. In September 2018, the chorus participated in the dedication of the Hancock-Adams Common.
For additional information about this and future concerts, visit quincychoral.org and “like” the society on Facebook.
(0) comments
