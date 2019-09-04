The Quincy Homestead, circa 1686, will be open on Sept. 7 and again on Sept. 21 with free tours on the half hour from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. The last tour will begin at 2 p.m. Donations will be accepted.
This house has been standing at the corner of 34 Butler Road and Hancock Street since 1686. An easy route to it is through East Milton Square’s Adams Street.
The house is located on the original land where in 1635 Edmund Quincy I established his home in a wood full of game not far from the fresh water of Butler Pond and Furnace Brook. Visitors can stroll through the gardens that are kept by volunteers. The landscape portrays a historical record of importance while the mansion’s architecture offers a time capsule repertoire of changes wrought by three centuries of evolving taste.
For more information about the house, private tours, gardens, and grounds, call 617-742-3190 or email dames@nscdama.org. Information is also available at www.nscdama.org and on Facebook under Quincy Homestead 1686.
