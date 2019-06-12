The Quincy Homestead, located on 34 Butler Road at the corner of Hancock Street, will hold its third public Historic House and Garden Tour on Saturday, June 15 from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., with the last tour at 1 p.m. Closing will occur early to prepare for the Quincy’s Flag Day Parade.
The Colonial Dames of Massachusetts and volunteers who attend to the preservation of and provide tours at the Quincy Homestead, many of whom are from the greater Milton area, are also active participants in other Quincy community events.
Prior to the Revolution of 1776, a variety of flags were flown by the colonists. During the time the Quincy family lived in the Homestead, they would have been familiar with the St. George’s Cross flag. This was the flag carried to the New World by most of the early English explorers and can be traced back to 1277 in Britain.
The Kings Colors was seen across the colonies by British colonial troops around 1743 when the Quincy family lived in the Quincy house. Later, when revolution was brewing, the Continental Colors, which has been referred to as the first national flag was flown.
On June 14, 1777, the Second Continental Congress passed the Flag Resolution, which stated, "Resolved, That the flag of the thirteen United States be thirteen stripes, alternate red and white; that the union be thirteen stars, white in a blue field, representing a new constellation.”
The American flag is the national flag of the United States and its design has changed with the growing nation. The current flag is in its 27th design since 1777.
Quincy has celebrated Flag Day on the Saturday closest to the national observation day of June 14. This year on June 15, the city will hold the 68th annual Quincy Flag Day ceremony.
The celebration consists of a parade, the raising of a 30' x 60' version of Old Glory, and other festivities that will be capped off by a 30 minute fireworks display over Black's Creek.
The Homestead is easy to find since it is located just south of Furnace Brook Parkway and the Armory.
Historic home tours will be held throughout the summer on the following Saturdays (July 6, Aug. 3, Aug. 17, Sept. 7, and Sept. 21) from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tours take about 45 minutes, with the last tour beginning at 2 p.m.
There is no admission charge for the tours, but since the Homestead is a non-profit 501 (c) (3) organization, donations are always welcome.
Private tours may be requested by calling 617-742-3190 or emailing dames@nscdama.org.
For more information, visit www.nscdama.org or find the Homestead on Facebook at Quincy Homestead 1686.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.