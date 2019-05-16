During Preservation Month in May, one way to celebrate colonial beginnings is with a visit to the Quincy Homestead 1686, located on 34 Butler Road on the corner of Hancock Street, just short of Furnace Brook Parkway and the Armory.
The home of a family whose name is entwined with our country’s history, this yellow Georgian mansion tells the story of the first five generations of Quincy family members. Visitors can see the freshly painted exterior, authentically restored front entrance, and facelift to the 1706 keeping/dining room.
On Sunday, May 19 from 1 to 3:30 p.m. (with the last tour beginning at 3:30), the Quincy Homestead Committee will initiate the Friends of Quincy Homestead fund honoring volunteerism. The public, particularly Milton residents who live close to the Homestead, are welcome to be part of this preservation effort.
The Homestead will then be open and host tours on the following Saturdays (June 1, June 15, July 6, July 20, Aug. 3. Aug. 27, Sept. 7, and Sept. 21) from 11 a.m., with the last tour at 2 p.m.
Tours take about 45 minutes. There is no charge for admission or fee for private tours, but since this is a not-for-profit, 501(c) 3 organization, donations will be gratefully received.
The history of the preservation effort to save the Homestead began in 1904, when it was purchased and historically restored by the National Society of Colonial Dames in America and the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.
This National Historic Landmark is currently owned and operated in a public/private partnership with the state Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR). Dedicated conservation efforts continue today with support by the National Trust for Historic Preservation, the City of Quincy, DCR, and many others.
Private tours may be requested by calling 617-742-3190 or emailing dames@nscdama.org. For more information, visit www.nscdama.org and Facebook under Quincy Homestead 1686.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.