Register William O’Donnell and members of his staff will be available on Thursday, Oct. 10 from 10 a.m. to noon in the Blute Conference Room of Milton Town Hall at 525 Canton Ave. to help answer questions or concerns about any Norfolk County Registry of Deeds matter.
Information will be available concerning the Massachusetts Homestead Act. Internet ready computers will be on hand to print a recorded deed, confirm the status of a mortgage discharge, or check on any other filing. No appointment is needed.
To learn more about these and other Registry events and initiatives
