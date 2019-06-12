Registration is now open for the 2019 Boston Marathon Jimmy Fund Walk presented by Hyundai, the nation’s highest fundraising single day walk.
Scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 22, funds raised from this walk will support all forms of adult and pediatric patient care and cancer research at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, the nation’s premier cancer center.
There is an option for everyone. Participants can choose from among four distances along the historic Boston Marathon course: Marathon Walk (26.2 miles) from Hopkinton; Half Marathon Walk (13.1 miles) from Wellesley; 10K Walk (6.2 miles) from Newton; and 5K Walk (3.1 miles) from Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.
