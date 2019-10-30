Calling families of early childhood age children, Saint Agatha School is inviting all interested families to an early childhood informational evening on Wednesday, Nov. 6 at 6 p.m.
Participants can learn more about the Lynch Foundation’s Early Childhood Project at Saint Agatha School. Experts from this project will be in attendance to answer questions and share how the project is supporting early childhood teachers and their students with an early childhood curriculum. Classroom tours will follow the information session.
For more information, visit https://stagatha.org or call 617-696-3548.
