Saint Agatha School will host its annual middle school information meeting on Thursday, Nov. 14 at 6 p.m.
The school is inviting current and prospective students and their families to learn about the academic, extracurricular, and faith development programs that it offers. The event also gives attendees the chance to speak with faculty and current middle school students.
For more information, visit https://stagatha.org/ or call 617-696-3548.
