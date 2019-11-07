A half-price sale of gently used books for children of all ages takes place at the Friends of the Milton Public Library Book Shop on 476 Canton Ave. from Friday, Nov. 8 through Saturday, Nov. 16.
Board books, picture books, chapter books in fiction and nonfiction, and young adult selections are sale priced at four books for $1. All children’s books are included in this sale, except for a few higher valued books which will be priced as marked.
Shop hours are Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
For more information about the Friends Book Shop or to volunteer, contact cdspiros@comcast.net.
