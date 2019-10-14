Patrick Radden Keefe, an award-winning staff writer at The New Yorker magazine who grew up in Dorchester and is a graduate of Milton Academy, will be the featured speaker at the Milton Library Foundation’s Literary Gala on Oct. 16 at Granite Links in Quincy.
Keefe’s latest book, “Say Nothing: A True Story of Murder and Memory in Northern Ireland,” provides a haunting perspective into “The Troubles,” a turbulent time in the history of Northern Ireland.
“Having grown up in Dorchester and spent 11 years at Milton Academy, I never miss an opportunity to come home,” Keefe stated. “I’m looking forward to sharing the backstory about the four years I spent investigating a notorious murder in Northern Ireland.”
This year’s gala will include a VIP reception with the author at 5 p.m., during which he will sign books and chat with attendees. Hors d’oeuvres, dinner, and music will follow the reception, along with a presentation by Keefe after which he will take questions from the audience.
VIP tickets are $250 per person and general admission tickets are $150 per person. Information regarding the purchase of tickets as well as sponsorship can be found online at http://www.MLFLiteraryGala.org/.
Keefe has been nominated by the National Book Foundation in its 2019 non-fiction category for “Say Nothing.” The National Book Foundation is an American nonprofit organization established to “raise the cultural appreciation of great writing in America.”
“Say Nothing” was won a 2019 Orwell Prize for political writing. The Orwell Prizes are awarded every year to books that best embody George Orwell’s ambition to “make political writing into an art.”
All proceeds of the gala will benefit the Milton Library Foundation, a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit that raises private funds for the sole purpose of improving the Milton Public Library.
For more information, email Milton.library.foundation@gmail.com.
