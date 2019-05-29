Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey, in association with Coordinator of Senior Programs Gayle Bellotti, is hosting a free shred day for Milton residents only on Thursday, May 30.
The shred truck will be in the Senior Center parking lot on 10 Walnut St. from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
This is the fourth time Morrissey has sponsored this event, which offers an opportunity to dispose of old papers, checks, tax returns, and other financial information in a safe way to avoid the possibility of identity theft.
For more information, call 617-898-4893.
