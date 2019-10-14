A talented mother-daughter team of silhouette artists will be at the Forbes House Museum on 215 Adams St. on Saturday, Nov. 2 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., creating unique, traditional heirlooms in plenty of time for holiday gift giving.
Each session will last under 10 minutes, so don't worry if you have a wiggly little one. These professionals will still be able to capture their likeness.
The cost is $37 per child and includes one matted silhouette. Frames and additional copies may be purchased with a portion of all proceeds going to the museum. By appointment only.
For more information, enter http://www.forbeshousemuseum.org/events/portraits-in-silhouette/.
