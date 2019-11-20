Have you been looking for an indoor place where you and your child can play during the cold winter months? If so, the Milton Early Childhood Alliance and the First Congregational Church are here to help.
The Skip and Hop Co-Op Playgroup is a free, parent cooperative space where toddlers and preschoolers can play and make new friends. Parents with their infants are welcome as well.
This space will be open on Thursdays from Dec. 5 through March 12 (except for Dec. 26 and Feb. 20) from 10:30 a.m. to noon at the First Congregational Church on 495 Canton Ave. Since this is a cooperative play space overseen by playgroup visitors, help will be appreciated. All children are invited to attend with their parent(s), grandparent(s),or caregiver(s).
While there are some communal toys to play with, feel free to bring your own toys, tricycle, helmet, and nut free snacks. You may come and go any time during the operating time, but adults are expected to supervise their children at all times.
Enter the facility at the front of the church through the red door at the top of the handicap ramp. Prior registration is not required, but parents and caregivers must complete a one-time registration form during their first visit.
For more information, call Milton Early Childhood Alliance at 617-696-2262, email Susan Dolan at cpcmecasld@verizon.net, or check out www.miltonearlychildhoodalliance.org.
