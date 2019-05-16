The Rockland Ice Rink will host South Shore Coaches League this summer.
All area high school players are invited to participate. The teams will be coached by varsity hockey coaches.
The league will start on June 3 and consist of 10 games on Mondays during the summer.
The cost is $250 per player.
Applications can be obtained at the rink and will not be accepted by phone.
For additional information, call 508-423-6167 or visit www.rocklandicerink.com
