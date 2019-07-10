Planning is underway for the 50th reunion of Milton High School’s Class of 1969. Save the date: Saturday, Sept. 7 at Lombardo’s in Randolph.
For more information, contact Carl Abramson at
Crabramson@hotmail.com or James Mullen jmullen4035@yahoo.com.
