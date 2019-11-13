The music ministries of St. Agatha’s Parish are giving a free concert on Saturday, Nov. 23 at 7 p.m. Featuring adult and youth choirs and special guests, the program will include a variety of traditional and contemporary church music. Audience participation is encouraged.
St. Agatha's is located at 432 Adams St. and ample off-street parking is available. All are welcome.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.