Dr. Dennis Slaughter will explain the history of protest songs and how they have been used in America during a presentation entitled “The Roots and Fruits of Protest Music from Negro Spirituals to Hip Hop” on Tuesday, Sept. 17 from 7 to 9 p.m. at St. Michael’s Episcopal Church on 112 Randolph Ave. in Milton.
This will be an interactive evening during which members of the audience will be invited to listen to and participate in singing protest songs.
