Standish Village Assisted Living and Memory Support Community, located on 1190 Adams St. in Dorchester, has scheduled several events this month, Brandeis’ VoiceMale will make a debut a cappella performance on Nov. 9 at 2 p.m.
Native American art will take center stage when MetroArtLinks makes a presentation on Nov. 15 at 2 p.m.
“Abigail Brings Plymouth and the Puritans to You!” will be presented by historical re-enactor Gail Hamel on Nov. 18 at 2:30 p.m.
