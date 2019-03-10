The Milton Historical Society will host Stephanie Schorow when she discusses her book “Inside the Combat Zone: The Stripped Down Story of Boston's Most Notorious Neighborhood” on Thursday, March 14 at 7 p.m. in the Keys Room of the Milton Public Library on 476 Canton Ave.
Schorow shares stories of the former red-light district and introduces the players and tragedies behind this audacious social experiment heralded across the nation as a solution to the pornography epidemic.
A Boston-based freelance writer and journalism instructor, Schorow is the author, co-author, or editor of several books about Boston history.
In addition to “Inside the Combat Zone,” these books are “Drinking Boston: A History of the City and its Spirits,” “The Cocoanut Grove Fire,” “Boston on Fire,” “East of Boston: Notes from the Harbor Island,” and “The Crime of the Century: How the Brink’s Robbers Stole Millions and the Hearts of Boston.”
With Beverly Ford, Schorow wrote “The Boston Mob Guide: Hit Men, Hoodlums, and Hangouts” and served as the editor of “Boston's Fire Trail” with the Boston Fire Historical Society.
Schorow has worked as an editor and reporter for the Boston Herald, the Associated Press, and numerous other publications and writes restaurant reviews for the North section of the Boston Globe.
She teaches professional writing at Lasell College in Newton and has taught graduate and undergraduate courses at Regis College, Lesley University, and Emerson College.
Schorow, who is coordinating a citizen journalism program for Malden Access Television, holds a degree in journalism from Northwestern University and a master’s degree in Latin America studies from New York University.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.