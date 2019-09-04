In addition to its regular storytimes on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday, the Milton Public Library is hosting programs for young people during the week of Sept. 8 to Sept. 14.
Rain or shine, there will be a storytime for all ages at the Milton Farmers’ Market on Thursday, Sept. 12 from 4 to 4:30 p.m. Children’s librarians will read stories and sing songs. Parents/caregivers must remain with and look after their children since this is not a drop-off event. No registration is required.
In partnership with the Milton Early Childhood Alliance, it will be Free-Play Friday for children up to the age of 5 on Sept. 13 from 10 a.m. to noon. Drop by and enjoy puzzles, games, and activities in the library’s Story Hour room.
Sept. 14 will be Scratch Saturday for ages 7 to 12 from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. Do you love coding or want to learn some? Have fun learning how to make your own interactive stories, games, and animations and share your creations with others in the online community.
Scratch helps young people learn to think creatively, reason systematically, and work collaboratively, all of which are essential skills for life in the 21st century.
Registration is required. Laptops will be provided, but participants should feel free to bring their own.
Check the web calendar for a listing of the programs the library offers year-round. Information about and registration for all programs can be found at www.miltonlibrary.org or calling 617-898-4957 during business hours. You can also like the Children’s Room on Facebook and get updates in your news feed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.