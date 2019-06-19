The Milton Historical Society (MHS) will be hosting open houses during the summer months on July 14 and Aug. 11 from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Suffolk Resolves House on 1370 Canton Ave. in Milton. The event is free and open to the public.
The Suffolk Resolves House, built in 1765, was so named because Milton was once in Suffolk County before the boundaries were redrawn and it is where Dr. Joseph Warren wrote and edited the Resolves. The Resolves were an important predecessor document to the Declaration of Independence.
The Suffolk Resolves House is now the headquarters of the MHS and was added to the National Register of Historic Places on July 23, 1973.
The MHS is a nonprofit organization, founded in 1904, that collects, preserves, publishes, and exhibits artifacts and records relating to the town.
To become a supporter of the MHS and to join online, go tot www.miltonhistoricalsociety.org.
