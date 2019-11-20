The Milton Historical Society is hosting its annual holiday open house on Sunday, Dec. 8 from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Suffolk Resolves House, 1370 Canton Ave., Milton. The event is free and light refreshments will be available.
The Suffolk Resolves House was so named because Milton was once in Suffolk County before the boundaries were redrawn and is the building where the Suffolk Resolves were signed on Sept. 4, 1774. The Resolves were an important
predecessor document to the Declaration of Independence.
The house is now the headquarters of the Milton Historical Society.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.