For over 20 years, Mass Audubon and the Department of Conservation and Recreation have shared the magic of turning sap into syrup with the community during “Maple Sugar Days” at Brookwood Farm, located on 11 Blue Hill River Road in Canton within the DCR Blue Hills Reservation.
On March 28 and 29 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., participants can experience the sugaring process from tree to table and discover how sugaring has evolved over time.
Start your visit with a ride on the Maple Express Trolley. Enjoy a self-guided tour as you stroll down Maple Lane where you will learn how maple sugaring has been performed throughout the ages and see what it's like to tap a tree. Savor the taste of fresh maple syrup and watch steam rise from the boiling sap while visiting the sugar shack.
Grab a bite to eat from a food truck and purchase some locally produced maple syrup to take home. Enjoy live bird of prey demonstrations and kids’ games. Meet mounted rangers and their horses, and afterward, enjoy same day free admission to the Trailside Museum.
This event is a self-guided tour over flat, level, and partially paved terrain. Visitors usually spend up to two hours outdoors at this outdoor event. This program is wheelchair accessible.
Admission is $10 for adults, $5 for children, and free for those aged 2 and under.
Advance registration is highly recommended at www.massaudubon.org/bluehills.
Online registration ends March 27 at 4 p.m. and cash payments are appreciated on the day of registration at the event.
Take Exit 3 (Houghton’s Pond) off Route 93 and follow signs to “Maple Sugar Days” parking. Free shuttle buses provide transportation between the parking area and the program site.
