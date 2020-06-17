The Milton Art Center has added on in person art classes this summer in addition to the online summer art classes for children ages 5-12. Classes featuring illustration, clay, painting, printmaking, fairy camps, mixed media, needle felting, macramé, identifying and drawing birds and trees, journaling, and an art installation class based on a Ugandan folk tale, How the Crane got it’s Crown! Sign ups here: https://miltonartcenter.org/events/in-person-summer-kids-classes
Latest News
- Summer art classes at the MAC
- Statement From Sheila Egan Varela, Chair, Milton School Committee
- Teachers plan racial justice march June 19
- Milton stands out against racism
- Milton High graduates 231 in historic style
- Shear pleasure: haircuts
- Milton stands against racism
- Milton Substance Abuse Prevention Coalition delivers webinars
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Teachers plan racial justice march June 19
- Francis Beirne Lovely, Jr.
- Milton High graduates 231 in historic style
- Milton stands out against racism
- Statement From Sheila Egan Varela, Chair, Milton School Committee
- Joseph E. Corcoran
- Milton stands against racism
- Kimberly Casey
- In Memoriam Kathleen M. Driscoll
- Shear pleasure: haircuts
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.