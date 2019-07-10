The Wakefield Estate, located on 1465 Brush Hill Road, will kick off its 2019 Summer Garden Music series on Wednesday, July 17 at 6:30 p.m.
This month's evening of garden splendor, music, and refreshments will feature local singer/songwriter Abby Vail, about whom one reviewer stated, “Using romantic and picturesque imagery, listening to Abigail can stir the imagination and touch the heart...a much needed combination for any songwriter musing on the human condition.”
The Garden Music Series offers visitors an opportunity to stroll the garden, enjoy light refreshments, and hear music in a casual format.
Tickets are $10; RSVPs are appreciated by calling 617-333-0924. This event is subject to cancellation due to weather.
The next event in the series, scheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 21, will feature Milton’s own Eric Martin.
