A wine and cheese garden party (an adults only event) is set for Thursday, June 20 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Brookwood Community Farm on 11 Blue Hill River Road in Canton to celebrate the summer solstice. Parking is available in the lot as visitors enter the property.
The event will begin at 6 p.m. with a tour by farm manager Sara Rostampour. A limited amount of tickets ($40 for Brookwood members and $48 for non-members) are available.
All proceeds support fresh food donations to five local food pantries (Milton, Canton, Roslindale, Rosie's Place, and Germantown) and the Mattapan youth-run farm stand Thursdays in the summer.
American Provisions (https://www.americanprovisions.com/) is providing food and Olmstead Wine (https://olmsteadwine.com/) is providing wines.
