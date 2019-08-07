Are you interested in exploring a progressive Jewish community for study and prayer? Do you need a school for your children to learn about Judaism and Hebrew? How about a meal and conversation with new and old friends?
All are invited to come to Temple Beth David of the South Shore, located on 1060 Randolph St. in Canton, for an Open House and Bar-B-Q on Saturday, Aug. 24, beginning at 4 p.m., rain or shine. This is an opportunity to meet Rabbi David Winship and Temple Beth David’s lay leaders. The event will take place in “Rosie’s Garden” behind the building.
The event will begin with music shared by the synagogue’s rabbinic intern, Sarah Noyavitz, followed by a “gaga pit” tournament and other lawn games. A barbecue meal will be served followed by a brief Havdalah service, marking the end of Shabbat and the beginning of the new week.
There is no fee, but reservations would be appreciated for planning purposes. Call the Temple office at 781-828-2275 or email membership@templebethdavid.com for more information and to RSVP.
