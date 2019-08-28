Temple Beth David of the South Shore in Canton announces its schedule for its upcoming High Holiday services. All are encouraged to visit “The Little Temple in the Woods” to join together for these important holidays.
Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year, begins the evening of Sunday, Sept. 29 with services at 7:30 p.m. Services continue both Monday and Tuesday, Sept. 30 and Oct. 1, beginning at 10 a.m.
This year, a new program for children and families will take place Monday, Sept. 30, at 3 p.m. Titled “Rosh Hashanah Family Adventure,” the program will feature an afternoon of outdoor fun and holiday experiences, celebrating together in song, games, and crafts to mark the start of the Jewish New Year. This program is free to all.
Yom Kippur services begin with the reflective Kol Nidre service on Tuesday evening, Oct. 8, beginning at 7:30 p.m. Services on Wednesday, Oct. 9 are at 10:30 a.m. and 4 p.m., with a study session at 2:30 p.m. There will be a community breakfast immediately following afternoon services.
Temple Beth David is a participatory Reform Jewish community and is located at 1060 Randolph St., Canton. For more information, visit templebethdavid.com, email office@templebethdavid.com or call 781-828-2275. All information, including schedules and forms, is on the temple’s website at templebethdavid.com. Forms can be downloaded, filled out and emailed to office@templebethdavid.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.