Temple Beth David, located on 1060 Randolph St. in Canton, has announced its first “Saturday Night at the Movies” event for the season. On Saturday, Dec. 14, beginning at 6:15 p.m. the temple will host a pizza dinner and a showing of the film “Norman.”
Starring Richard Gere, Lior Ashkenazi, Michael Sheen, Charlotte Gainsbourg, and Steve Buscemi, the film centers on Norman Oppenheimer, a well-dressed and well-spoken Manhattanite who is a complicated man, and not necessarily a likable one.
A self-styled “consultant,” Norman is whoever he needs to be at any particular moment, depending on the situation he’s trying to insinuate himself into or the person he’s trying to manipulate. Is he a shameless hustler? Or is he merely an overbearing yet well-intentioned mensch? While you may not be able to root for Norman, you can’t help but feel for him. The film evolves from funny to sad to suspenseful. Writer/director Joseph Cedar has created a rich character within a vivid sense of place.
Pizza will be served for $5 per person. Non-members are asked to pay in advance by sending a check to Temple Beth David, c/o Adult Education Committee, P.O. Box 479, Canton, MA 02021
RSVP by Dec. 11 to info@templebethdavid.com
For more information, visit templebethdavid.com, email office@templebethdavid.com, or call 781-828-2275.
