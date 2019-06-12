On Saturday, June 15, join hundreds of people as they celebrate the arrival of summer and the sweet strawberry desserts that come with it at the First Congregational Church's Seventh Annual Strawberry Festival.
Admission and parking for the festival are free. There is a charge for some activities and the food. The festival hours are from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. All activities and food are cash only.
Plan to spend your Saturday at this family-friendly event, where children and their families enjoy dancing to the DJ’s music at the Town Gazebo, taking a hayride around the common and climbing the rock wall. All proceeds will go towards the new Youth Center being constructed at the church.
Take a break for lunch with food specially prepared by Chef Mike Baker. People drive for miles to sample his barbeque menu. This year, he features all the usual suspects — ribs, pastrami, pulled pork, chicken legs, coleslaw and cornbread — plus kid favorites, like hot dogs and mac and cheese. “It will be a feast,” Baker promises.
The main event at the church itself is the famous Teddy Bear Clinic, which is where little ones adopt a stuffed buddy and send it for a ride down the zip line. This year, a henna artist and face painting will be on hand to add to the fun.
The church’s popular Silent Auction will take place during festival hours and features items such as a basketball signed by Celtic’s Coach Danny Ainge, Red Sox tickets, complimentary rounds of golf and vacation home rentals.
The Rev. John Allen invites all of Milton to attend.
“We are excited to welcome the whole community to celebrate the beginning of summer while raising some money for a good cause: a new youth center for Milton!”
Find more information on fccmilton.org or by calling 617-696-8517.
