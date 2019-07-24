Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital-Milton (BID-Milton) is pleased that plans are underway for the 25th Annual Tee-Off Golf Tournament set for Oct. 1 at Milton’s Wollaston Golf Club.
The Tee-Off Tournament, which started as a gathering of friends and hospital supporters led by Harrison Williams and Craig Dolan, quickly became one of the region’s most highly anticipated and successful fundraising tournaments.
Funds raised through the tournament allow BID-Milton to make ongoing enhancements to its clinical programs, provide ongoing education for care providers, and offer programs that enhance the patient experience.
Last year’s golf outing raised over $106,000 for BID-Milton’s 12 new private patient rooms and state-of -the-art operating room.
For more information, contact Anne Gatnik at anne_gatnik@bidmilton.org or call 617-313-1311.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.