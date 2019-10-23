The 18th annual “Turkey Trot” is set for Thanksgiving (Nov. 28) at 8 a.m. This 5k trot starts and finishes at Turner’s Pond on the Central Avenue side.
This year’s event is in memory of Theresa Singer Haley, a Milton resident who lost her life to cancer at the age of 35, and all those who have lost their lives to this disease.
There is no sign up, but donations (cash or checks) are welcome. Checks should be made out to Dana-Farber.
Coffee, water, and munchkins will be provided. With questions, call Elaine Schiffmann at 617-842-2156.
