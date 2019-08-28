Ashmont Hill Chamber Music opens for the season on Sunday, Sept. 22 with “The Bach Project,” featuring bass-baritone Dashon Burton
Julia McKenzie on baroque violin and Andrew Sheranian on organ
The program begins at 4 p.m. at the Parish of the All Saints, 209 Ashmont St., Dorchester.
Also performing that afternoon are the Ashmont Boy Choir, Asako Takeuchi on violin, Anna Griffis on viola, Fiona Last on oboe, Colleen McGary-Smith on cello, Andrew Arceci on violone, and Olav Chris Henriksen on theorbo.
The program is centered around two cantatas for solo bass, and is adorned by solo instrumental works performed on original instruments.
The program features: Fantasia in G major for organ; cantata for solo bass; sonata for violin solo in G minor; and cantata for solo bass.
Ticket prices are $25 adults, $18 student; and $3 for an EBT card holder, payable at the door. Children under age 13 are admitted free.
Adult and Student tickets also available at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/bach-project-with-base-baritone-dashon-burton-violinist-julia-mckenzie-and-organist-andrew-sheranian-tickets-63581592254.
