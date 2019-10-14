On November 22, the MAC welcomes America’s funniest mom, comedian Christine Hurley, to its location at 334 Edge Hill Road for a performance at 8 p.m., doors open at 7, tickets $20.
With fall at the Milton Art Center comes two new events to look forward to. On Friday, Nov. 15 from 7:30 to 10 p.m., enjoy the music of GA-20, an American blues band from Boston. Ticket cost is $10.
