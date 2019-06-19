In July, the Milton Public Library is offering several enjoyable and educational programs for adults and families.
On Monday, July 8 at 7 p.m., there will be a talk by tea and herb enthusiast Lisa Tavakoli called “Decorative Edibles: Use What You Have and Have What You Use.” Milton author and columnist Suzette Standring will host this event. Tavakoli will share her vision of food recycling by teaching participants how to assemble a vegetable arrangement in the perfect vessel: a teapot.
In this class, participants will learn to bring food resources full circle in recycling while assembling easy and highly creative arrangements to delight family and guests.
No registration is needed, just bring along a camera so you can take photos of Tavakoli’s edible creations.
Chris Callaghan will hold his monthly Drop-in Device Help sessions on Tuesday, July 9 at 10 a.m. and Wednesday, July 31 at 6 p.m. Stop by to get help downloading materials such as ebooks, audiobooks, movies, and music to your electronic device. There is no sign-up required.
The ongoing Drop-in Writing Workshop with Betty Siegel will continue with the final two sessions for the summer on Wednesday, July 10 and Wednesday, July 24 from 7 to 8:30 p.m. in the Conference Room.
On Thursday, July 11 from 3 to 7 p.m., tour a box truck with a "tiny house" on it. All ages are invited. The host will be reuse expert Alex Eaves. All materials that go into creating the house are from recycled materials. Snacks will be available during the tour. Author Derek “Deek” Diedrickson, who wrote the 2018 book “Micro-living: 40 Innovative Tiny Houses Equipped for Full-Time Living in 400 Square Feet or Less” (Storey Publishing), has been instrumental in helping to bring the library this program, and all are encouraged to check out his book which you can reserve by calling the Reference Department.
The Tuesday Night at the Movies pick for July is Best Picture Oscar winner “Green Book,” which stars Viggo Mortensen and Academy Award winner Mahershala Ali. This film, which will be shown on July 16 at 6:30 p.m.. was inspired by a true friendship that transcended race, class, and the 1962 Mason-Dixon line.
The film is rated PG-13. Running time is 2 hours and 10 minutes.
These free and public events are sponsored by the Friends of the Milton Public Library and held in the Keys Community Room, unless otherwise noted. To learn more, go to www.miltonlibrary.org or call Head of Reference Jean Hlady at 617-698-5757, ext. 3.
