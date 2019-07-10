There will be a special event to give everyone a chance to tour a “tiny house” built on the back of a box truck which will be parked at the library for a limited period. This fun opportunity, open to all ages, will be happening on Thursday, July 11 between 3 and 7 p.m.
The host will be “reuse expert” Alex Eaves, who will tell you about the tiny house before you visit it in the parking lot. All materials that go into creating the tiny house come from recycled materials. There will be snacks available during the tour. Author Derek “Deek” Diedrickson, who wrote the 2018 book “Micro-living: 40 Innovative Tiny Houses Equipped for Full-Time Living in 400 Square Feet or Less” (Storey Publishing), has been instrumental in helping to bring the library this program, and you may place a reserve on this book by calling the Reference Department.
The Tuesday Night at the Movies pick for July is “Green Book,” which stars Viggo Mortensen and Academy Award winner Mahershala Ali. This film, which will be shown on July 16 at 6:30 p.m. was inspired by a true friendship that transcended race, class, and the 1962 Mason-Dixon line.
The ongoing “Drop-in Writing Workshop with Betty Siegel” continues with its final session for the summer on Wednesday, July 24 from 7 to 8:30 p.m. in the Conference Room. No signup is required; come to meet other writers and share helpful writing tips. For more information, visit www.miltonlibrary.org or call Head of Reference Jean Hlady at 617-698-5757, ext. 3.
