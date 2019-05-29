The 1686 Quincy Homestead, a yellow Georgian mansion located on 34 Butler Road on the corner of Hancock Street just south of Furnace Brook Parkway and the Armory,, tells the story of the first five generations of Quincy family members.
On May 19, the Quincy Homestead Committee initiated the Friends of Quincy Homestead fund honoring volunteerism. In the aftermath of this opening day, the Homestead will be open and host tours on selected Saturdays (June 1, June 15, July 6, July 20, Aug. 3, Aug. 17, Sept. 7, and Sept. 21) from 11 a.m., with the last tour at 2 p.m. Tours take about 45 minutes.
There is no charge for admission or fee for public tours, but donations are gratefully received.
Private tours may be requested by calling 617-742-3190 or emailing dames@nscdama.org. For more information, visit www.nscdama.org and on Facebook under Quincy Homestead 1686.
