It’s the season of giving and that’s what a group of Pierce Middle School sixth and seventh-grade girls intend to do this holiday. They are hosting a toy drive for the patients at Children’s Hospital and would appreciate community support.
Help brighten a child’s holiday by donating a new unwrapped toy in the designated box at one of the following locations: Brueggers Bagels, Coffee Break Café, Dependable Cleaners, Milton Marketplace, Starbucks, or Ulin Rink or send in a toy with a Pierce Middle School student by Dec. 13.
