Milton’s annual Turkey Trot is scheduled for Thanksgiving at 8 a.m., with the 5k run/walk starting and finishing at Turners Pond on the Central Avenue side. This year’s trot is in memory of Theresa Singer Haley, a Milton resident who lost her life to cancer at the age of 35, as well as all those who have lost their lives to this disease. There is no sign up, but donations (cash or checks) are welcome. Checks can be made out to Dana-Farber. Coffee, water, and munchkins will be provided. Last year’s event attracted over 600 runners/walkers and raised $9,000. For further information, call Elaine Schiffmann at 617-842-2156.
