In addition to its regular storytimes on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday, the Milton Public Library is offering programs for young people during the week of Aug. 18 to Aug. 24.
The Jumping Fleas Ukulele Group for Grades 3 to 5 will meet on Wednesday, Aug. 21 from 6:30 to 7:15 p.m. Participants can learn how to play the ukulele, specifically basic chords and rhythms. All levels are welcome. Registration is required. Some ukuleles will be provided, but participants are free to bring their own.
The Milton Public Schools, the Milton Public Library, and the Milton Early Childhood Alliance invite families of children up to the age of 6 to attend Summertime Stories at Cunningham Hall on Thursday, Aug. 22 from 10 to 10:30 a.m. Children’s Librarian Sara Truog will read stories and sing songs. If the weather is nice, bring a blanket because the event will be held outside, but if it’s raining, the activity will take place indoors. Parents/caregivers must remain with and look after their child since this is not a drop-off event. Registration is not required, but participants must sign in upon arrival.
There will be a “Let’s Dance!” event for those aged 3 and above on Thursday, Aug. 22 from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. No dance experience is necessary and no registration is required.
In partnership with the Milton Early Childhood Alliance, Aug. 23 will be a Free-Play Friday from 10 a.m. to noon for those up to the age of 5. Enjoy puzzles, games. and activities in the Story Hour room.
The Lego Club for ages 6-12 will meet on Friday, Aug. 23 from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. Come build using the library's Lego collection, each month with a different theme. At the end of the hour, creations will go on display for library visitors to enjoy. Registration is required and will open two weeks prior to the event.
Check the web calendar for a listing of the programs the library offers year-round. Information about and registration for all programs can be found at www.miltonlibrary.org or by calling 617-898-4957 during business hours. Also, like the library’s Children’s Room on Facebook and get updates in your news feed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.