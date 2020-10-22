“Artful Stories: Paintings from Historic New England” opened to the public on Oct. 17 at the Eustis Estate, one of 37 historic sites owned and operated by Historic New England, on 1424 Canton Ave. in Milton.
In addition to traditionally mounted artwork, digital kiosks in the exhibition galleries let you explore more. “Artful Stories” is on display on Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tickets went on sale Oct. 12 at HistoricNewEngland.org/EustisEstate. The experience is self-guided with capacity restrictions. Just 35 visitors will be admitted each hour. Timed-entry tickets must be purchased in advance.
The exhibition brings together paintings from 10 different Historic New England house museums as well as from collections storage. The paintings date from 1734 to 2018 and offer a great opportunity to compare and contrast paintings never before seen together.
The exhibit at the Eustis is curated by Peter Trippi, editor-in-chief of Fine Art Connoisseur, and Nancy Carlisle, senior curator of collections at Historic New England. They reviewed hundreds of paintings in the collection before narrowing the list down to these “top hits” for visitors to enjoy.
