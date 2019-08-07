Vocalist Dieter Weslowski is scheduled to perform on Aug. 16 at 2 p.m. at Standish Village Assisted Living and Memory Support Community on 1190 Adams St. in Dorchester. His vocal repertoire spans opera to jazz, and blues to gospel music.
Ted Powers is set to return to Standish Village on Aug. 31 at 2 p.m. for singing and tap dancing entertainment.
