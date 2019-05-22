The Wakefield Estate, located on 1465 Brush Hill Road in Milton, will host its seventh annual Dogwood Days Garden Party on Saturday, June 8 at 5 p.m.
This party is the estate’s annual fundraiser celebrating the legacy of Polly Wakefield and her gift to the community. Participants can tour the grounds; enjoy live jazz music, food, and beverages; and bid on silent auction items.
Tickets are $75 and must be purchased in advance. For more information, call 617-333-0924.
Dogwood Days will continue at the estate on June 9 with a day of special programs (call 617-333-0924 for information about signing up for sessions).
At the estate, there will be a Wine, Cheese, and Trees Trivia Event on June 12 and a Family Dog Show on June 15 at 1 p.m.
A Dogwood Days Beer Garden Event is set for June 15 from 1 to 4 p.m. at the estate, and National Llama Appreciation Day will be June 21.
Session One of the Summer Archaeology Institute at the estate will take place from July 8 to July 19 and Session Two is scheduled for July 22 to Aug. 2.
