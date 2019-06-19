If you’re looking for an exciting activity for your teenager this summer, consider the Summer Archaeology Institute of the Wakefield Estate on 1465 Brush Hill Road.
Each summer, the estate offers a hands-on program specifically designed for high school and college students interested in learning about local history and archaeology at the historic 22-acre property in Milton.
It is one of only a few programs of its type in the country. This year, participants will work side by side with graduate archaeology students from the University of Massachusetts Boston. Each two-week session offers students an introduction to the field of archaeology through participation in an actual excavation on-site.
The news archive on the Wakefield Estate website includes many articles about finds during previous sessions including a small button with the writing initials “GW” and “Long Live the President,” a memento from the first presidential inauguration in 1789.
Session I will take place July 8 through July 19 and Season II will be from July 22 to Aug. 2. In both sessions, the time will be Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. A few spaces are still available for both sessions.
For more information or to obtain an application, call 617-333-0924. A downloadable pdf of the application is available at wakefieldtrust.org.
