The Wakefield Estate, located on 1465 Brush Hill Road, is hosting a Garden Music event on Aug. 21 at 6:30 p.m. featuring Eric Martin, one of Milton’s own.
Participants can enjoy refreshments and Martin’s bluesy singing while watching the sun set. Admission is $10 (kids are free). The event is subject to cancellation due to weather.
To RSVP, call 617-333-0924. For updates, check the website wakefieldtrust.org or the Mary M. B. Wakefield Estate facebook page.
