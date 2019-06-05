2019 Dogwood Days at the Wakefield Estate on 1465 Brush Hill Road open Sunday, June 9 with expert talks and Dogwood displays.
Not only will participants get to see one of the best displays of kousa Dogwoods in years, but they can also catch short "pop-up" programs with local authorities and celebrate the estate’s new Dwarf Conifer Collection, a reference garden for the American Conifer Society.
At 10 a.m., enjoy coffee and conversation with Debbie Merriam, Wakefield Arboretum director, as she leads a session in the garden on the history of dwarf conifers. She'll share stories about the unusual efforts by plantsmen searching for and harvesting brooms that were used to create some of these plants. She will discuss the development of the estate's Dwarf Conifer collection and how it relates to Polly Wakefield's legacy.
At 11 a.m., Christie Dustman, an award-winning landscape designer, will lead a program on conifers and how to think about using smaller/more interesting/awesome ones in gardens. She will share her insights and tips about blending dwarf conifers into your garden with use of companion plants and garden objects and also touch on pruning conifers.
At noon, Jeff Thompson, a Norfolk County Agricultural High School staff member and accomplished horticulturist, will lead a walkabout and discuss the use of both coniferous and herbaceous ground covers as well as a variety of woody plants to enhance the landscape.
The Gardens will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The entrance fee is $10 and will include all workshops. The estate will hold its annual plant sale during Dogwood Days open hours, which will be an opportunity to add some woody plants and perennials to your own yard, including some of the estate's signature kousa dogwoods, Japanese maples, mayapples, and more.
For more information, visit the estate's website at wakefieldtrust.org or call 617-333-0924.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.